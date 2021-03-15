Esperanza, the first WordPress release of 2021, has been released. “Esperanza” is named in honor of Esperanza Spalding, a modern musical prodigy. With this new version, WordPress offers fresh colors. Layout changes can be made easily. Furthermore, the new editor is easier to use with reusable blocks, inserter drag-and-drop, font-size adjustment in more places.

Several enhancements make reusable blocks more stable and easier to use. And now it enables to save automatically with the post when users click the Update button. Without writing custom code, it is possible to make a block, like the Cover block, can choose a vertical or a horizontal layout, as well as, can change the size of the icons. WordPress will automatically update database URLs when you switch a site from HTTP to HTTPS. Also, new Robots API were added.

