WP Activity Log offers a new enterprise subscription plan and adapting the current plans, to best accommodate users’ growing needs. New users will be able to select the right plan among 4 options. The new enterprise plan is designed for bigger businesses and enterprises which require VIP / Priority support.

Monitoring all WordPress changes in detail

WP Activity Log features complete WordPress monitoring & security activity log solution with the broadest coverage. When a post has been updated on WordPress, the WP Activity Log keeps a log of every little detail in the log including URL, category, date, status, visibility, author, and more.

Additionally, when the content of a post is changed, users can also see the content changes. WP Activity log update 4.3 allows users to integrate third-party services with new features.

Limited time sale

The company offers a 20% discount on all plans for the next 10 days. To claim the discount, users can use the coupon code: NEW20 during checkout.

