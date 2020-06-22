WordPress Digital Experience Platform, WP Engine announced that Jason Teichman is joining the WP Engine team as the new COO. In his new role, Jason will be responsible for overseeing the full customer journey of the business, driving strong operational excellence, global growth, and amplifying the company’s customer-inspired existing culture.

Over 20 years of experience

Jason has over 20 years of experience in running large, digital-first businesses. Prior to joining WP Engine, Jason was the CEO of Pond5, the leading marketplace for professional-quality video and multimedia licensing. During his leadership, his former company redesigned the buyer journey and marketplace experience, scaled the sales organization globally, opened up new lines of business, added distribution channels, and built partnerships with some of the largest global media organizations. Jason Teichman, COO of WP Engine said,

“The fact that WordPress has grown to be more than 36 percent of the entire web is proof of its clear advantages as the world’s favorite and fastest-growing content management system. I’m incredibly excited to join a company at this stage, at this size with this type of market potential. We have a remarkable opportunity to help our customers win in their respective businesses by ushering in a new wave of digital experiences all built on WordPress.”