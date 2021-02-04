WP Engine, the WordPress digital experience platform, announced the appointment of Tarsha McCormick as the company’s first Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Culture and Engagement. Creating a workplace that fosters diversity, equity and inclusion has been a company-wide priority since the company was founded in 2010.

WP Engine powers digital experiences built on WordPress, one of the most popular content management systems. Prior to joining WP Engine, McCormick was the North America Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Social Change for ThoughtWorks, a global IT consulting company.

Heather Brunner, Chairwoman and CEO for WP Engine, said,

“I am incredibly honored and excited to have Tarsha join our team. With an extensive background as an HR professional, Tarsha has spent more than 20 years at ThoughtWorks, helping the company make a meaningful and durable change on issues of representation in the technology industry. As a values-led company, she is exactly the kind of strong, passionate leader we want to help us continue to infuse diversity and inclusion in everything we do.”

Under her leadership, ThoughtWorks was named the AnitaB.org Top Companies Winner for Women Technologist in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and Top Companies Leader in 2019 and 2020. In 2019 she was named a finalist for Advocate of the Year at the Women in IT Awards – New York.

In November 2020, WP Engine refreshed its core values to purposely imbue each with language that deeply reflects its commitment to diversity and inclusion, alongside its mission to inspire both organizational and personal growth.

Through its Open Doors program, WP Engine empowers its employees to foster a sense of belonging through a diverse, inclusive workplace by supporting Employee Resource Groups (ERGs).

