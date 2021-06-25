WordPress technology company WP Engine introduced the enterprise WordPress platform named Premier. The enterprise WordPress platform drives scale and faster ROI with WP Engine’s enterprise technology. Premier also offers the flexibility of WordPress CMS and delivers industry-leading levels of security, performance, and scalability.

Burstable scalability

WP Engine Premier makes ready users for sudden traffic spikes or compute-intensive workloads. The feature of burstable scalability allows users’ websites to scale up or down as needed.

Lisa Box, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise for WP Engine, said,

“Enterprises need more time focusing on their customers and growing their business, rather than worrying about the security and scale of the technology they use. Premier was created to provide that peace of mind with world-class security, scalability, and performance that global brands demand, with the rich functionality of the most popular CMS in the world.”

WP Engine Premier integrates enterprise security, enterprise platform, performance analytics, Creative agility, Developer flexibility, and customer success features.

It offers denial-of-service (DDoS) protection and a managed web application firewall (WAF), all on a platform. In addition, performance analytics resolves issues faster with instant insights, code-level diagnostics, and proactive application monitoring. WP Engine Premier provides support with dedicated, world-class customer and technical Success teams.

