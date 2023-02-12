Yugabyte announced that it achieved the ISO/IEC 27001 certification which covers the company’s product offerings: YugabyteDB, YugabyteDB Anywhere, and YugabyteDB Managed. This designation demonstrates Yugabyte’s continued commitment to data and database security.

Open-source distributed SQL database

Created by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO/IEC 27001 is one of the most widely recognized and globally accepted information security standards. It identifies requirements for a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) by specifying how organizations should implement the proper security and management controls to ensure data is treated in a secure manner.

Maurice Olsen, Director, Information Security and Compliance at Yugabyte said,

« Security and data privacy processes are critical to how we design and operate YugabyteDB. We recognize that security is a priority for enterprises undergoing database modernization initiatives. As the company behind the distributed SQL database of choice for business-critical workloads, we are committed to delivering the necessary features and processes to ensure YugabyteDB can safely manage large amounts of critical data in production environments. »

To achieve this certification, Yugabyte’s compliance was validated by an independent certification body after demonstrating a repeatable, systematic approach to managing and protecting customer data. The official ISO 27001 certification further demonstrates the maturity of Yugabyte’s security program, differentiating the industry-leading open-source distributed SQL database, YugabyteDB, from other offerings.