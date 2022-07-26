Zoom’s end-to-end encryption feature will be expanded to Zoom’s Phone and Breakout Rooms.

Users can select “More” and see an option to elevate the session to an end-to-end encrypted phone call.

In Breakout Rooms, each breakout room gets its own unique meeting encryption key.

Zoom is expanding its end-to-end encryption capabilities to Zoom Phone and Breakout Rooms. Users will be able to upgrade to E2EE during one-on-one Zoom Phone calls between users on the same Zoom account. By clicking the “More” button, users can see an option to elevate the session to an end-to-end encrypted phone call. It only takes a second to add this extra layer of privacy.

E2EE

Zoom’s E2EE protects the call with encryption that uses cryptographic keys known only to the devices of the caller and receiver. Users will also be able to verify E2EE status by providing a unique security code to one another. To be able to benefit from it, users need to:

The account admin will have to turn on E2EE via the web portal

Callers will need to be on the same Zoom account, and can only make one-to-one phone calls

Both callers have to use the Zoom Phone desktop or mobile client



Both the callers will need to have automatic call recording turned off

Zoom also stated that E2EE for Zoom Meetings is going to expand to Breakout Rooms. Basically, it will be the same experience as the standard E2EE meeting, except a unique meeting encryption key will be given to each breakout room. Zoom said,

« Whether it’s E2EE for Zoom Phone and Breakout Rooms, our account theft protection tool, or automatic updates, we’re striving to make security accessible for everyone. These are just a handful of the easy-to-use tools that you can use to help safeguard your information while maintaining the flexible, reliable Zoom experience. »