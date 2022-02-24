The video communications company Zoom has announced its new service, Zoom Contact Center. The new service will be delivering more than 100 agent, supervisor, and contact center administrator features at the beginning and it will be improved over time.

Direct integration into Zoom

The omnichannel contact center will be directly integrated into zoom. That means users will be able to contact support teams with the usual Zoom interface and its features. The support center is currently optimized for video calls but voice calls are possible as well. Zoom Contact Center will also be supporting SMS and web chat features too. They are currently under development, in the beta phase.

According to the company, the deployment of the Contact Center solution is pretty easy. It has a graphical drag-and-drop IVR designer that enables administrators to create menus, greetings, and prompts rights easily on the Zoom admin portal. Oded Gal, chief product officer of Zoom said;

« Previously, contact center infrastructure was complex to deploy, expensive to operate, and time-intensive to upgrade. Zoom Contact Center was carefully designed to meet the needs of the modern agent and end customer, both of which expect a personalized, digital, and effective contact center experience. I am pleased to announce the general availability of Zoom Contact Center, building upon the reliable Zoom platform model and bringing the experiences our customers know and love to yet another industry. »