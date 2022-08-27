WordPress uses the WP-Cron feature to handle pre-scheduled tasks. If you are getting errors while sharing scheduled content, your infrastructure may have a problem. There are some possible solutions to these problems and in this article, we will explain them.

WP-Cron

WordPress uses a framework called WP-Cron (wp-cron.php) to manage scheduling processes. The scheduled task process will fail if WP-Cron is disabled. To check this, search for the following command in the wp-config.php file:

define('DISABLE_WP_CRON', true);

If you find it, delete this line and save the file. Then, check this solution by scheduling new content. If you need further information, check this link.

Increase memory limit

You might encounter low memory problems quite often and they can cause many different problems; including our problem with the scheduler. Regardless of the amount of RAM on your server, WordPress will automatically dedicate the amount of RAM that it will use. You can solve this problem by manually dedicating the RAM it will use by opening your wp-config.php file and adding the function below:

define('WP_MEMORY_LIMIT', '256M');

Use a plugin

Another solution for scheduling problems is installing a dedicated plugin. We can recommend Scheduled Post Trigger plugin for this task. If you want to check the alternative plugins for this specific problem, just follow this link.