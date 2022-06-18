One day, when you open your site, you might encounter a database error and you may not know what to do. To help you out, we’ll cover issues about WordPress database connections in this article. If you are not familiar with WordPress problems, you can fix the problem by following the steps in this article.

How to fix Error establishing a database connection on WordPress?

1. Check your database host information

To use WordPress, you need a database. When users make a query on your site, your site pulls this information from the database and presents it to the user. For this, you have to make the database connection with WordPress at first.

WordPress requires 4 basic information to complete this process successfully:

Hostname: The connection path specifying where the database file is located. If you are hosting the database on the same server, this is usually set to localhost or 127.0.0.1.

Database name: The file name you specified for the database.

Username: It is the user name created to establish a connection to the database.

Password: The password created for connecting to the database.

If you see something like the screenshot below, the first thing you need to do is to check the correctness of the four items we mentioned above.

2. Repair your WordPress database

İnternet sitenizde hala veritabanı hakkında hata mesajı alıyorsanız veritabanınızı onarmayı deneyebilirsiniz. Veritabanı onarımı işlemini başlatmanız için wp-config dosyasını açın ve aşağıdaki kodu ekleyerek dosyayı kaydedin:

define('WP_ALLOW_REPAIR', true);

Go to the https://www.yourwebsite.com/maint/repair.php address and run the database repair tool.

Although your website is not working, we recommend that you take a backup or snapshot of your site.

When you’re done, don’t forget to delete the command you added in the wp-config.php file. If this method has failed, don’t be discouraged. We have a few more suggestions.

3. Check if your database server is down

Check your MySQL/MariaDB services if the previous steps failed. If you are not the administrator of your site, you can ask your service provider to check this situation by creating a support request.

Why does MySQL service stop?