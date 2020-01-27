Google Cloud will serve as the preferred provider for Activision Blizzard’s game hosting infrastructure and YouTube as its exclusive streaming partner.

Activision Blizzard and Google announced a strategic relationship. Activision Blizzard has chosen Google Cloud as the preferred provider for game hosting infrastructure and YouTube will be its exclusive streaming partner worldwide, except China. The company turned to Google Cloud because of its highly reliable global footprint, advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and commitment to open source, creating a platform for building future gaming innovations.

50 billion hours of gaming content per year

Ryan Wyatt, Head of Gaming of YouTube said,

"With more than 200 million gamers a day watching more than 50 billion hours of gaming content per year, YouTube provides gamers and their passionate fans with the most popular video gaming platform in the world."

Pete Vlastelica, CEO of Activision Blizzard Esports said,