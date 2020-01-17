BT announced it’s become the first European distribution partner for Google’s new cloud gaming platform, Stadia.

BT became Google Stadia‘s first European partner. BT and Google deliver cloud gaming via this new-generation platform to more UK consumers. Two companies will also work together on initiatives designed to build awareness, access, and availability of it in the UK. Customers taking out either BT’s Superfast Fiber 2, Ultrafast Fibere 100 or Ultrafast Fiber 250, with prices starting from just £39.99 per month, can choose to receive a free Google Stadia Premiere Edition.

BT’s Superfast Broadband 2 service

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, said,

“We continually look to provide our customers with the most exciting products and experiences, and by partnering with Google on Stadia, we’re able to help them push the limits of gaming. We’re also investing in the UK’s fastest 4G, 5G and fibre networks, so our superfast home broadband service is the perfect accompaniment for those wanting to make the most from this innovative streaming gaming platform.”

Michiel van Eldik, General Manager & VP of Devices & Services EMEA, said,

“We’re excited to continue our cross-product partnership with BT in the UK to further drive the cloud gaming industry forward. BT has an established track record of leading the industry in delivering next-generation services and products to their customers. Through today’s announcement, we are able to make the best gaming content even more accessible, and to continue to change the way people access, play and enjoy their favourite games.”

