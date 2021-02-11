The developer of popular video games including CyberPunk 2077 and Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red disclosed a ransomware attack. Polish game developer announced the attack on its social media channels. The company also shared the attacker’s note. According to the announcement, hackers managed to gain access to the company’s corporate network.

Games’ source codes

Attackers claimed that they obtained copies of the source code for the developer’s popular games. According to the attacker’s note, they also obtained the source code of an unreleased version of The Witcher 3 game. However, the company stated that they already notified the local authorities and wouldn’t be paying any ransom demand. Emsisoft security researcher claimed that the attacker behind the ransomware is known as HelloKitty.

This is not the first time the company fell victim to a ransomware attack. A similar incident also took place in the Summer of 2017. The company stated,

“We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data. We are still investigating the incident, however at this time we can confirm that, to our best knowledge, the compromised systems did not contain any personal data of our players or users of our services.”

See more Video Game News