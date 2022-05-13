Popular game engine Godot has been one of the pioneers among the game developers from its release date. Godot is an open-source 3D game engine that also allows developers to create 2D games. Thanks to the Godot team, the engine has now nice improvements released with Godot 4.0 Alpha 8.

New features for Godot

Godot 4.0, the most hyped open-source gaming engine, is still on track for release. Vulkan rendering, OpenXR compatibility, and a slew of additional features have been added to Godot 4.0 in order to make it more competitive with commercial gaming engines.

Text-to-speech feature for all platforms is one of the highlights of Godot 4.0 Alpha 8. Speech Dispatcher is used as a device-independent layer for speech synthesis across Linux, macOS, HTML5, Windows, iOS, and Android for text-to-speech support.

Joypad events are separated

Reading and saving joypad events is now done in a separate thread on Linux, which is also beneficial with Godot 4.0 Alpha 8. This secondary thread for joypad events is used to avoid missing events that may have occurred whilst the main input thread is stuck.

Godot 4.0 Alpha 8 includes a lot of code refactoring and continues work-in-progress coding for OpenGL 3.x rendering capabilities. Although GL3 rendering functionality is not currently available, it is a viable alternative to the Vulkan API and OpenGL ES.

You can find more details and download Godot 4.0 Alpha 8 on GodotEngine.org.