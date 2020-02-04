Nvidia’s online computer gaming service GeForce NOW is going online with a subscription pay $4.99 a month.

GeForce NOW is now open to all users to join the cloud. GeForce NOW is an open platform, powered by Nvidia’s GPU architecture and uses its Game Ready Drivers for the high performance. GeForce NOW allows customers to use keyboard and mouse gaming, as well as optimizations for game controllers. Users can keep playing the games they already own and continue building libraries from the same stores they already use every day.

Always ready to play

GeForce NOW gives access to a wide range of free-to-play games, more than 30 and growing. In total, there are hundreds of games from more than 50 publishers that, are available for instant play. All these games are patched automatically in the cloud, so your library is always game ready. Nvidia also announces that its library will continue growing and there are also more than 1,000 games that can be played through single-session installs.

Over 300,000 beta testers have streamed more than 70 million hours of gameplay in 30 countries throughout North America and Europe. During the beta, over 80 percent of members instantly upgraded from systems without GeForce GPUs to the latest PC graphics. Members will have the option of a free or premium experience. The free membership provides one-hour sessions with standard access to GeForce NOW servers. There’s no limit to the number of sessions you can play. Gamers can also upgrade to a no-wait, longer session-length premium experience.

RTX On

Founders members will have instant access to RTX games. Nvidia‘s RTX technology brings ray tracing simulates the physical behavior of light to bring real-time, cinematic-quality rendering to even the most visually intense games. GeForce NOW’s first three months are free, followed by a discounted rate of $4.99 a month for all of 2020.