OVHcloud announced a full refresh of its dedicated server product ranges in its U.S. data centers. They focus on fundamental values such as availability, flexibility, and affordability while designing the new product ranges.

While refreshing its current ‘Infrastructure’ and ‘Game’ ranges and the company introduces the new ‘Advance’ and ‘Rise’ ranges. The new product ranges have enhanced features including powerful AMD Ryzen processors, improved network speeds and more.

The ‘Infrastructure’ range comes with a high-bandwidth public and private networks. To reach the highest performance, they have Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX), OVHcloud Link Aggregation (OLA). OVHcloud Link Aggregation (OLA) technology is designed to increase server availability, and boost the efficiency of your network connections.

OVHcloud’s new Game servers aim to offer the best performance for online gaming, initially for desktop computers. They are based on the latest AMD Ryzen 3000 processor family. Game servers also come with the Anti-DDoS Game solution, included with all of our Game dedicated servers. CC memory, IPMI/KVM, water-cooling, up to 1 Gbps public bandwidth, unlimited traffic, industry-first built-in Game anti-DDoS protection, and the company’s own global network with 20 Tbps capacity.

The new advance range is designed for small businesses. They can have a chance to install their server easily, in less than 120 seconds, to host e-commerce sites or business applications. Dedicated servers in the Rise range have simplified administration, a 500GB external storage space, unlimited volume of data, anti-DDoS protection and 24/7 technical support at no extra cost. Rise dedicated servers come with one public IPv4 address and one IPv6 address.

“With these new dedicated server offerings, OVHcloud responds to increasing customer demand for high performance and reliable servers with the most recent technology,” said Jeffrey Gregor, US General Manager, OVHcloud added,

“Our customers want the best bare metal solutions to run their business applications on a scalable infrastructure. They appreciate OVHcloud’s affordable and predictable prices which allow delivering more value to their own customers,”

Customers of OVHcloud subsidiaries in the U.S. who want dedicated servers can create a new account on us.ovhcloud.com. They can purchase dedicated servers in all of the global OVHcloud data centers, except Singapore and Australia.