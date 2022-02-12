Amazon is keeping on giving away every month under its Prime Gaming brand. Prime Gaming is one of the Amazon services that aim at end-users and it comes with a standard Prime subscription at no additional cost. So if you are subscribed to Amazon Prime for any reason, you can simply grab the games and the in-game contents listed below. Sadly, this month there is only one high-level game in the free games collection.
Which games are free on Amazon Prime for February 2022?
You can see the free Prime Gaming loots of February 2022 below. Next to the headlines of the games, there are the names of the game store services like Steam. You must have an account on those services and install the relevant apps to download and play the free games.
Stellaris | GOG
Stellaris is a strategy game that takes place in space. Building relationships with alien races while fighting with others is an interesting concept. The player base of the game drop very fun reviews regarding the weird interactions they got caught with alien civilizations. It is a very addictive game. Stellaris has a 78/10 score from critics and an 8.0/10 from the players on Metacritic.
Will there be a Stellaris 2?
There is no announcement regarding Stellaris 2 yet.
Is Stellaris worth playing in 2022?
It is worth playing Stellaris in 2022 due to the weird interactions with alien civilizations that add a lot of fun to the game.
Other free games of this month on Amazon Prime
- Golazo! Soccer League | Amazon Games
- As Far as the Eye | Amazon Games
- Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey | Amazon Games
- Double Kick Heroes | Amazon Games
Free in-game content on Amazon Prime for February 2022
- Riders Republic: Pandanarchist Bundle
- Lost Ark: Battle Item Pack
- Roblox: Hovering UFO
- Dead by Daylight: Love Hurts outfit for Dwight
- Paladins: Rambo Viktor Skin
- League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Recall Chest
- Brawlhalla: Cosmic Bundle
- GTA Online: GTA$400,000 In-game Currency
- PUBG: Fan-tastic Exclusive Skin Set Bundle
- RuneScape: Currency Pack and Umbral Chests
- League of Legends: Prime Gaming Capsule
- Madden NFL 22: Prime Super Bowl Pack
- Lords Mobile: Warlord Pack
- SMITE: Mysterious Warrior Mulan Skin
- Valorant: Wayfinder Shorty
- Blankos: Bananaclava Bundle
- Blade & Soul: New Adventure Bundle
- FIFA 22: Prime Gaming Pack #4
- For Honor: Champion Status and Loot
- War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: Select Awakening Prism x50 Summon Ticket
- Angry Birds Friends: Power-ups and Currency
- Battlefield 2042: Prime Gaming Reward Bundle
- New World: Sorcerer’s Finery Pack
- Call of Duty: Circuit Board Bundle
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang: Amazon Prime Chest, Hero and Skin Trial Cards
- Fall Guys: Doodles the Clown Bundle
- Black Desert Mobile: Prime Boss Rush & Tablet Chest I
- Legends of Runeterra: Rare Prismatic Chest + Epic Wildcard
- Splitgate: Exclusive Portal and Weapon Skins
- Red Dead Online: Free select Pants or Skirt and an Offer for 30% off an Arabian Horse
- Apex Legends: Core Crafted Bundle
- Rainbow Six Extraction: Rubicon Phase Premium Bundle
- Doom Eternal: Arch Files Cosmetic Pack
- World of Warships: Legends: Hide & Strike
- Rainbow Six Siege: 7-Day Renown Booster
- World of Warships: Random Reward Drop
- Destiny 2: Pyrrhic Victory Exotic Bundle
- Warframe: Verv Ifrit Kubrow Armor
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dark Knight Bundle
FAQ
Is Prime Gaming free with Amazon Prime?
Yes. If you have already subscribed for Amazon Prime for any other Amazon service, you also have free access to Prime Gaming.
How do I claim Prime Gaming loot?
You can claim your Prime Gaming loot by checking the Prime Gaming web page while logged in with your Amazon Prime-activated account. Then select the loot you wish to claim below.
