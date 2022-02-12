Amazon is keeping on giving away every month under its Prime Gaming brand. Prime Gaming is one of the Amazon services that aim at end-users and it comes with a standard Prime subscription at no additional cost. So if you are subscribed to Amazon Prime for any reason, you can simply grab the games and the in-game contents listed below. Sadly, this month there is only one high-level game in the free games collection.

Which games are free on Amazon Prime for February 2022?

You can see the free Prime Gaming loots of February 2022 below. Next to the headlines of the games, there are the names of the game store services like Steam. You must have an account on those services and install the relevant apps to download and play the free games.

Stellaris | GOG

Stellaris is a strategy game that takes place in space. Building relationships with alien races while fighting with others is an interesting concept. The player base of the game drop very fun reviews regarding the weird interactions they got caught with alien civilizations. It is a very addictive game. Stellaris has a 78/10 score from critics and an 8.0/10 from the players on Metacritic.

Will there be a Stellaris 2?

There is no announcement regarding Stellaris 2 yet.

Is Stellaris worth playing in 2022?

It is worth playing Stellaris in 2022 due to the weird interactions with alien civilizations that add a lot of fun to the game.

Other free games of this month on Amazon Prime

Golazo! Soccer League | Amazon Games

As Far as the Eye | Amazon Games

Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey | Amazon Games

Double Kick Heroes | Amazon Games

Free in-game content on Amazon Prime for February 2022

Riders Republic: Pandanarchist Bundle

Lost Ark: Battle Item Pack

Roblox: Hovering UFO

Dead by Daylight: Love Hurts outfit for Dwight

Paladins: Rambo Viktor Skin

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Recall Chest

Brawlhalla: Cosmic Bundle

GTA Online: GTA$400,000 In-game Currency

PUBG: Fan-tastic Exclusive Skin Set Bundle

RuneScape: Currency Pack and Umbral Chests

League of Legends: Prime Gaming Capsule

Madden NFL 22: Prime Super Bowl Pack

Lords Mobile: Warlord Pack

SMITE: Mysterious Warrior Mulan Skin

Valorant: Wayfinder Shorty

Blankos: Bananaclava Bundle

Blade & Soul: New Adventure Bundle

FIFA 22: Prime Gaming Pack #4

For Honor: Champion Status and Loot

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: Select Awakening Prism x50 Summon Ticket

Angry Birds Friends: Power-ups and Currency

Battlefield 2042: Prime Gaming Reward Bundle

New World: Sorcerer’s Finery Pack

Call of Duty: Circuit Board Bundle

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang: Amazon Prime Chest, Hero and Skin Trial Cards

Fall Guys: Doodles the Clown Bundle

Black Desert Mobile: Prime Boss Rush & Tablet Chest I

Legends of Runeterra: Rare Prismatic Chest + Epic Wildcard

Splitgate: Exclusive Portal and Weapon Skins

Red Dead Online: Free select Pants or Skirt and an Offer for 30% off an Arabian Horse

Apex Legends: Core Crafted Bundle

Rainbow Six Extraction: Rubicon Phase Premium Bundle

Doom Eternal: Arch Files Cosmetic Pack

World of Warships: Legends: Hide & Strike

Rainbow Six Siege: 7-Day Renown Booster

World of Warships: Random Reward Drop

Destiny 2: Pyrrhic Victory Exotic Bundle

Warframe: Verv Ifrit Kubrow Armor

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dark Knight Bundle

Click here to claim your free games on Prime Gaming

FAQ

Is Prime Gaming free with Amazon Prime?

Yes. If you have already subscribed for Amazon Prime for any other Amazon service, you also have free access to Prime Gaming.

How do I claim Prime Gaming loot?

You can claim your Prime Gaming loot by checking the Prime Gaming web page while logged in with your Amazon Prime-activated account. Then select the loot you wish to claim below.

See more Video Game News