For those who don’t know, Amazon, one of the biggest tech, e-commerce, and cloud service providing companies globally, has a monthly-paid service called Prime. The Prime service provides benefits in almost all different areas of Amazon, just excluding the enterprise services like AWS.

Free games with Amazon Prime, every month

Some of the users might not be aware of this situation. Subscribing to Amazon Prime for gaining access to Prime Video, just to watch Clarkson’s Farm… Or to get your goods from Amazon in a faster way with Amazon Delivery. When you subscribe to Amazon Prime for one of those reasons, you also gain access to Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime Gaming is a sub-service of the whole Amazon family, just like Amazon Video. Prime Gaming is free for Amazon Prime subscribers. It provides free gaming loot every month, some simple in-game content while others are whole games. Prime Gaming also provides a single free subscription option for Twitch streamers. Subscribing to a streamer on Twitch grants additional emoticons and chatting rights on subscriber-only streamer channels.

Which games are free on Amazon Prime for January 2022?

You can see the free Prime Gaming loots of January 2022 below. Next to the headlines of the games, there are the names of the game store services like Steam. You must have an account on those services and install the relevant apps to download and play the free games.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | Origin

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the shining free game of January. The game is developed by Respawn Entertainment and released in November 2019. It’s a single-player, third-person action/adventure game based on the Star Wars lore. Start Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has an 81/100 score from critics and a 7.9/10 score from the gamers on Metacritic.

How many hours does it take to beat Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

It takes approximately 16 hours to finish the game. But it might take up to 32 hours for perfectionist gamers who want to win all the trophies in the game.

How many endings does Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have?

The game offers only one ending.

Total War: Warhammer | Epic Games

Total War: Warhammer is a strategy game that combines the play style of Total War and the lore of Warhammer. The game is developed by Creative Assembly and released in May 2016. It’s a turn-based strategy game with massive battles with thousands of units. Total War: Warhammer has an 86/100 score from critics and a 7.4/10 score from the gamers on Metacritic.

You can get Total War: Warhammer free on Epic Games via Amazon Prime Gaming in January 2022.

Is Total War: Warhammer good for beginners?

According to Reddit users, Total War: Warhammer is an easy game to begin for those already playing the Total War series. However, it might be difficult for the players of other Warhammer games.

Is Total War: Warhammer 3 confirmed?

Yes, it will be released in February 2022 on Steam.

World War Z: Aftermath | Epic Games

World War Z: Aftermath is a co-op shooter game that is inspired by the 2013 movie starred by Brad Pitt, World War Z. The game is developed by Saber Interactive and released just 3 months ago, in September 2022. It’s a shooter game that can be played both in first-person and third-person cameras. World War Z: Aftermath has an 81/100 score from critics and a 5.8/10 score from the gamers on Metacritic.

Other free games of this month on Amazon Prime

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered | Amazon Games

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship | Amazon Games

Abandon Ship | Amazon Games

Paper Beast – Folded Edition | Amazon Games

In Other Waters | Amazon Games

Two Point Hospital | Amazon Games

Free in-game content on Amazon Prime for January 2022

League of Legends: Prime Gaming Capsule

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Bauble Chest

Valorant: The Bruno Coin Spray

GTA Online GTA$400,000

New World: Thespian Pack

Fall Guys: Protector Bundle

Black Desert Mobile: Prime Horse Emblem & Pet Chest

Call of Duty: World Series of Warzone Winter 2021 Pack

Lords Mobile: Academy Pack

Red Dead Online Bolt Action Rifle and Free Coat

Fifa 22: Prime Gaming Pack #3

Apex Legends: Rose Gold Bundle

Angry Birds Friends: Power-ups

Battlefield 2042: Prime Gaming Reward Bundle

Destiny 2: The Queenbreaker Exotic Bundle Drop

World of Warships Legends: The Lightning Sword

Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Amazon Prime Chest, Hero, and Skin Trial Cards

World of Warships: Holiday Specia – Santa’s Gift Cache

Free Fire: Cube Fragment x5

Legends of Runeterra: Epic Wildcard

Rainbow Six Siege: Pericote Operator Bundle

Call of Duty Mobile: AK117 Bundle

RuneScape: Membership, Currency Pack & Umbral Siren Outfit

Blankos: King Karat (NFT) Bundle

Madden NFL 22: Prime Zero Chill Pack

Dead by Daylight The Artist: Altered Perception and Deluded Perception Outfits

Brawlhalla: Enlightened Bundle

Paladins: Ice Walker Inara Skin

SMITE: Dragonguard Horus Skin

Roblox: Cyberpunk Wolf Hat

Warframe: Verv Penta Pack

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dark Knight Bundle

Dauntless: Arcslayer Great Axe Bundle

Riders Republic: Elphie Bundle

For Honor: Champion Status and Loot

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: Gil Snapper XL x100

FAQ

Is Prime Gaming free with Amazon Prime?

Yes. If you have already subscribed for Amazon Prime for any other Amazon service, you also have free access to Prime Gaming.

How do I claim Prime Gaming loot?

You can claim your Prime Gaming loot by checking the Prime Gaming web page while logged in with your Amazon Prime-activated account. Then select the loot you wish to claim below.

