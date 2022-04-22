Valve announced the release of Proton 7.2, the latest version of its software that allows Windows games to be played on Linux. The latest release, which was available as a release candidate earlier this month, comes with multiple bug fixes.
Now playable:
With the latest release, these new games are now playable with Proton, including the most popular game of this month, Elden Ring. The games are:
- Atelier Ayesha
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- A Way Out
- Fall in Labyrinth
- King of Fighters XIII
- Montaro
- ATRI -My Dear Moments-
- Guilty Gear Isuka
- INVERSUS Deluxe
- Metal Slug 2 and 3 and X
- One Shot and One Shot: Fading Memory
- Call of Duty Black Ops 3
- Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul
- Medieval Dynasty
- Bright Memory: Infinite
- Double Dragon Trilogy
- Baseball Stars 2
- Elden Ring
The latest release is based on the DXVK 1.10.1, vkd3d-proton 2.6, and dxvk-nvapi 0.5.3 software. The latest release also brings various bug fixes for the games that were already playable with Proton. Some of those bug fixes are:
- Fix The Last Campfire not starting on the Steam Deck.
- Fix STAR WARS Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy not displaying anything on the Steam Deck.
- Fix Unity games crashing on launch with certain peripherals connected (e.g. Logitech’s Unifying Receiver).
- Fix Microsoft Flight Simulator crashing after a recent game update.
- Fix Quake Champions crashing after a recent game update.
- Fix multiplayer in UNO.
- Fix some older games including Deus Ex GOTY, Prey 2006, Quake 4 and Chaser having visible banding especially in shadows compared to older Protons.
- Fix Swords of Legends Online performance regression.
- Fix video playback in Atelier Meruru, Cook-out, DJMAX RESPECT V, Gloomhaven, Haven, Rust, Rustler, The Complex, TOHU, Monster Train, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, Nine Sols Demo.
- Fix DiRT Rally 2 and DiRT 4 not being able to connect to the game server.
- Fix Cyberpunk 2077 crashing with 4.0 audio setups.
- Fix random hang on exit in Little Nightmares 2.
- Fix Civilization VI and Chicken Invaders Universe crashing a few minutes into the game.
- Fix Assassin’s Creed Odyssey displaying unsupported driver warning in the overlay.
- Fix Persona 4 Golden lacking audio in the cutscenes.
- Fix low Forza Horizon 5 performance with fsync enabled.
- Fix Uplay / Ubisoft Connect reliably failing to update with fsync enabled.
- Fix STAR WARS: Squadrons displaying warning about outdated drivers.
- Fix Devil May Cry 5 and Capcom Arcade Stadium crashing when scrolling through videos too quickly.
- Fix GTA V randomly crashing on certain window managers.
- Fix Teardown randomly crashing.
- Fix Melty Blood: Type Lumina hanging on the intro video.
- Fix Arma 3 launcher.
- Fix VR Chat not handling suspend / resume well.
- Fix Vampyr and The Beast Inside displaying menus a few pixels wide on Steam Decks.
- Fix Apex Legends sometimes starting minimized on Steam Decks.
- Fix Quake Live being unable to connect to multiplayer matches.
- Fix Killing Floor 2 not connecting to the item server.
- Fix Xbox login window lagging with updating window’s content.
- Fix Horizon Zero Dawn running in slowmotion.
- Fix Age of Chivalry crashing when starting a match.
- Fix Ride 3 having horizontally squished main menu on the Steam Deck.
- Fix Chrono Trigger intro video stutter.
- Fix Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition crash on resolution or vsync change.