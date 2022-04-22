Valve announced the release of Proton 7.2, the latest version of its software that allows Windows games to be played on Linux. The latest release, which was available as a release candidate earlier this month, comes with multiple bug fixes.

Now playable:

With the latest release, these new games are now playable with Proton, including the most popular game of this month, Elden Ring. The games are:

Atelier Ayesha

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Dragon Quest Builders 2

A Way Out

Fall in Labyrinth

King of Fighters XIII

Montaro

ATRI -My Dear Moments-

Guilty Gear Isuka

INVERSUS Deluxe

Metal Slug 2 and 3 and X

One Shot and One Shot: Fading Memory

Call of Duty Black Ops 3

Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul

Medieval Dynasty

Bright Memory: Infinite

Double Dragon Trilogy

Baseball Stars 2

Elden Ring

The latest release is based on the DXVK 1.10.1, vkd3d-proton 2.6, and dxvk-nvapi 0.5.3 software. The latest release also brings various bug fixes for the games that were already playable with Proton. Some of those bug fixes are:

Fix The Last Campfire not starting on the Steam Deck.

Fix STAR WARS Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy not displaying anything on the Steam Deck.

Fix Unity games crashing on launch with certain peripherals connected (e.g. Logitech’s Unifying Receiver).

Fix Microsoft Flight Simulator crashing after a recent game update.

Fix Quake Champions crashing after a recent game update.

Fix multiplayer in UNO.

Fix some older games including Deus Ex GOTY, Prey 2006, Quake 4 and Chaser having visible banding especially in shadows compared to older Protons.

Fix Swords of Legends Online performance regression.

Fix video playback in Atelier Meruru, Cook-out, DJMAX RESPECT V, Gloomhaven, Haven, Rust, Rustler, The Complex, TOHU, Monster Train, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, Nine Sols Demo.

Fix DiRT Rally 2 and DiRT 4 not being able to connect to the game server.

Fix Cyberpunk 2077 crashing with 4.0 audio setups.

Fix random hang on exit in Little Nightmares 2.

Fix Civilization VI and Chicken Invaders Universe crashing a few minutes into the game.

Fix Assassin’s Creed Odyssey displaying unsupported driver warning in the overlay.

Fix Persona 4 Golden lacking audio in the cutscenes.

Fix low Forza Horizon 5 performance with fsync enabled.

Fix Uplay / Ubisoft Connect reliably failing to update with fsync enabled.

Fix STAR WARS: Squadrons displaying warning about outdated drivers.

Fix Devil May Cry 5 and Capcom Arcade Stadium crashing when scrolling through videos too quickly.

Fix GTA V randomly crashing on certain window managers.

Fix Teardown randomly crashing.

Fix Melty Blood: Type Lumina hanging on the intro video.

Fix Arma 3 launcher.

Fix VR Chat not handling suspend / resume well.

Fix Vampyr and The Beast Inside displaying menus a few pixels wide on Steam Decks.

Fix Apex Legends sometimes starting minimized on Steam Decks.

Fix Quake Live being unable to connect to multiplayer matches.

Fix Killing Floor 2 not connecting to the item server.

Fix Xbox login window lagging with updating window’s content.

Fix Horizon Zero Dawn running in slowmotion.

Fix Age of Chivalry crashing when starting a match.

Fix Ride 3 having horizontally squished main menu on the Steam Deck.

Fix Chrono Trigger intro video stutter.

Fix Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition crash on resolution or vsync change.