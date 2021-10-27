During the Samsung Developer Conference, consumer electronics giant Samsung announced that they plan to implement cloud gaming to their Tizen smart TV platforms. However, the company didn’t provide further information on what games could be arriving, on which other platforms they will arrive on, and when cloud gaming will be available on their Tizen TVs.

Cloud gaming platforms

As cloud services became more and more available and demanded, it was inevitable that cloud gaming platforms would certainly emerge at some point. Many other big names are slowly entering the cloud gaming arena as well. This is because gaming on the internet has a sizable market that big names can’t ignore. Samsung, however, has an advantage in this field.

Samsung is not moving blindly; experience in the area is a plus. Samsung also has many devices and platforms they can publish and advertise their new cloud gaming arena on. That way the company intends to have a massive advantage on marketing against possible rivals in the future. Samsung’s cloud gaming experience was from the early 2010s when they partnered with a gaming company called Gaikai for implementing cloud gaming to their smart products.

Playing games on TV

Samsung wanted to make people who buy their high-end smart TVs able to play games on them as well—making a computer alternative to improve the marketing value of their smart TVs. The idea was promising, but then Gaikai’s new owner broke the deal and ended the ongoing project. In 2021, Samsung now faces competition in cloud gaming since many big names are now realizing the gaming market and trying to monopolize it.

Some of the rivals and possible rivalries in the future could be listed as;

The competition will bring a race on developing the cheapest and most user-friendly cloud gaming services across different companies for users. The general idea behind the cloud gaming services is to provide expensive PC and console gaming utilities to the phones and TVs that are generally much cheaper and widely available.

