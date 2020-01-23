Verizon and Google are partnering to deliver cloud gaming experience for gamers.

Verizon‘s platform Fios and Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia have announced that they are partnering to deliver a better gaming experience. Starting January 29, new Fios Gigabit internet customers will get a Stadia Premiere Edition. Stadia Premiere Edition includes a controller, a free three-month Stadia Pro subscription for access to games in up to 4k/60fps, and a Google Chromecast Ultra to enjoy your favorite games on your existing TV.

Starting on January 29

Brian Higgins, vice president, consumer device marketing and products of Verizon said,

“Fios has long been known as the leading Internet service for console gaming and streaming entertainment. With the recent surge in adoption of cloud gaming, led by Stadia, Fios will continue to serve as the backbone for the best cloud gaming services.”

Brennan Mullin, vice president, Devices and Services Partnerships of Google said,