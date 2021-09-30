In this video, you will learn how to create an email forwarder within your Bluehost account.

Email account forwarders allow you to send a copy of all incoming mail from one address to another. For example, if you have [email protected] and [email protected], you could forward one to the other, so you do not need to check both accounts.

This is also useful if you want to keep your real email address hidden from sites that you suspect may share or sell your email address. So you could forward email at [email protected] to [email protected]

