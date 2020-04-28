Learn more about domain name transferring here: https://www.godaddy.com/help/transfer-my-domain-to-godaddy-1592

Welcome to “How to transfer a domain to GoDaddy”

Transferring a domain name isn’t difficult, but it does take some time and involves several steps.

Keep in mind that you can’t transfer a domain for 60 days if you recently registered or transferred the domain, updated the Registrant contact’s organization, or updated the Registrant contact’s first or last name when no organization is listed.

The transfer process covered in this video is specific to moving your domain from another registrar to GoDaddy, and it applies to many common domain extensions, including .com, .org, and .net., and others.

For other types of transfers and more details about transferring domains, GoDaddy Help has a full set of articles you can read. Just go to Help and type “transfer domain” in the Search field.

There are multiple steps in the domain name transfer process. You start with your current registrar. Unlock the domain name you are going to transfer. Then get an authorization code from your current registrar. Some registrars call this code an EPP or transfer key.

Verify that the Administrative contact’s email address is correct for the domain. All communications about the transfer will be sent to that email – except in Australia, where it is sent to the Registrant contact’s email address.

If your domain has Protected or Private registration, you’ll need to cancel it.

Now, on the GoDaddy website, purchase a domain name transfer. You’ll receive a prompt asking you to unlock the domain – ignore it if you’ve already unlocked it.

The same prompt includes a field to enter the authorization code you obtained from the original registrar. Enter the code and follow the prompts to check out.

Next, the Administrative contact, which may be you, will receive an email from GoDaddy asking for approval to make the transfer. Clicking Approve in the email completes the process.

It can take 7 to 10 days for the transfer to be finalized. That’s it!

Publisher: GoDaddy

Duration: 00:02:27

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14GFLpsV068