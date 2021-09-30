Security breaches are every web user’s nightmare. Whether it’s a hacker attacking your website, customer information being stolen, or even something as simple as spam flooding your inbox, no site owner wants to deal with the hassle and delay of cleaning up after unwelcome visitors. In this video we’ll explain how you can prevent these things from happening. Here are six basic ways you can protect your website now.

Consider installing an SSL Certificate. SSL Certificates encrypt data transmitted to and from your website.

To protect your site from spammy comments and bot attacks, take advantage of CAPTCHA, those images of jumbled words or distorted numbers you have to decipher before submitting a form.

Shield your site against malware. Hackers are discrete and want your site to be infected for as long as possible before you notice. That’s why it’s important to shield your site with a malware protection service, like SiteLock Security.

Frequently update your applications and plugins. Security holes are constantly being remedied each time new software is released.

Only access your site from secure locations. Viruses, malware, and keyloggers can be discretely installed on computers by hackers and used to obtain your username, password credentials, or even infect your website files themselves.

Choose a smart password. Smart passwords are long, a minimum of 12 and should use a combination of numbers, symbols, upper and lower-case letters.

A little preemptive site security can save you from huge headaches down the road. So take a moment, review these six tips we just covered, and ask yourself: Am I doing everything I can to protect my website now?

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTLUGxjOhl0

