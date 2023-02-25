This week, there are three important pieces of news regarding the future of the industry; quantum computing and artificial intelligence. Google has managed to create the first logical qubit prototypes that will greatly help in error correction. Also, OpenAI has announced Foundry, which will enable organizations to run their AIs on dedicated hardware. Additionally, AWS is partnering with Hugging Face for more accessible artificial intelligence.

Google made a breakthrough in quantum computing

Google has announced in a blog post that its quantum team has reached the next step in the roadmap of error correction. Google has achieved this step by creating logical qubits, that consist of several physical qubits; it’s a similar approach to modern smartphone cameras’ pixel-binning technology. Currently, 3rd generation Sycamore processors‘ physical qubits have an error rate between 1/100 and 1/10,000. The post states that those error rates need to reduce to between 1/1,000,000 and 1/1,000,000,000 to be able to develop large-scale quantum computers. With this step, we have advanced to the second phase in quantum computing technology.

KDE Plasma 5.27.1 arrives with lots of bug fixes

KDE Plasma 5.27.1 debuts with a slew of enhancements and bug fixes, a week after the release of KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS. It is the first maintenance update for the 5.27 series, which makes an important update since it aims to clear most of the initial bugs that were introduced with KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS. There are many bug fixes in Discover, KScreen, KDE GTK Config, and other packages.

OpenAI’s Foundry lets users run its AI on a dedicated capacity

To enable users to employ dedicated capacity to run OpenAI’s machine learning models, the company quietly introduced Foundry, its newest developer platform. However, OpenAI removed the news from Google Docs after it was provided by a Twitter user, indicating that they were not yet prepared to make it public. OpenAI’s Foundry seems to be made for “cutting-edge” customers running larger workloads. Users will be able to monitor their own instances with the same tools and dashboards OpenAI uses to build on its own models and optimize shared capacity models.

cPanel introduces the long-awaited Manage Team feature

cPanel, the most popular server and website management platform introduced the Manage Team feature in an experimental state. The long-awaited Manage Team feature allows administrators to create teams and their users, who will be able to assist with managing domains, email accounts, and databases. Currently, the Manage Team feature is only available for Premier license owners but it will be available for all cPanel owners in the future.

AWS partners with Hugging Face for more accessible AI

Hugging Face has announced its new partnership with Amazon Web Services to help AI developers to develop their artificial intelligence more efficiently. With the new partnership, developers will be able to access Amazon Web Services machine learning tools and hardware, such as SageMaker, Trainium, and Inefrentia. Hugging Face claims that this partnership will benefit developers in terms of better performance optimization of the models and lower costs.

GoDaddy faces security breaches

On February 16, 2023, GoDaddy filed its annual 10-K report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the category “Operational Risks,” it was determined that the corporation had multiple data breaches in the last three years, affecting over one million Godaddy users. GoDaddy stated that it will rely increasingly on third-party and public-cloud infrastructures to protect itself from illegal access.

US military e-mails leaked

The US Department of Defense shut down a server on Monday after it had been leaking secret US military emails to the internet for the previous two weeks. It was detected that the server which included three terabytes of military e-mails was not protected by a password due to an error. Although a USSOCOM representative claimed that this was not the product of a hacking effort, the reason why it occurred is yet unknown.

