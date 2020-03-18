Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates announced that he is stepping down from two board of director positions. He announced his decision with a Linkedin post titled, Focusing My Time. He also announced that he will be focusing on topics like global health, development, education, and his increasing engagement in tackling climate change.

In his post, Gates stated,

“With respect to Microsoft, stepping down from the board in no way means stepping away from the company. Microsoft will always be an important part of my life’s work and I will continue to be engaged with Satya and the technical leadership to help shape the vision and achieve the company’s ambitious goals. I feel more optimistic than ever about the progress the company is making and how it can continue to benefit the world.

I am looking forward to this next phase as an opportunity to maintain the friendships and partnerships that have meant the most to me, continue to contribute to two companies of which I am incredibly proud, and effectively prioritize my commitment to addressing some of the world’s toughest challenges.”