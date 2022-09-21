The first Windows 11 feature update has been released with improvements to existing features as well as new features.

The update can be installed by users who currently use Windows 11 users and eligible windows 10 operating systems.

22H2 update focused on easy, more secure, empowering users, connecting, increasing creativity as well as delivering security to the workplace.

Microsoft has announced the first major update to Windows 11 is now available for users who wish to take it to next level. It brings some improvements to existing features; most notably, bringing back the drag and drop in Taskbar.

Windows 11 is almost one year old

Windows 11 is fast approaching its first anniversary. With the new update, the operating system brings many new features to life, including new security, productivity, accessibility, and gaming features. The tech giant has improved the performance of the Start menu with a faster and more accurate search. Quick Settings feature enhances local and current events coverage in the Widgets board as well as improvements on tabs in File Explorer.

You can see some the most important improvements in Windows 11 22H2 below:

Windows 11 now has Xbox Controller Bar which can be reached by pressing the Xbox button on the Xbox Controller. It grants easy access to the recently played games as well as game launchers.

The Task Manager has a refreshed interface.

The Taskbar in Windows 11 finally allows performing drag and drop action with files. You can now simply drag a file to software in the Taskbar to make it come front, then drop it, which you already were able to do so in Windows 10.

While trying to copy some data to the clipboard, the new Suggested Actions on Copy feature suggests some additional actions, as its name suggests.

A new video editing application named Clipchamp lands on Windows 11.

The File Explorer was supposed to be redesigned in this release. However, it is delayed to October.

Improvements in Snap layout

Snap layouts feature which helps users optimize their view when they need to have multiple apps or documents in front of them at the same time, redesigned to be more flexible with better touch navigation and snaps multiple browser tabs in Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft also added the Windows Studio Effects to deliver an integrated background blurring effect and “Eye contact” feature to the camera-based applications. Sadly, those features are hardware-dependent and they did not show up in our system with a Logitech C920 webcam and RTX 2080 GPU.

Microsoft added the new Microsoft Defender SmartScreen, which identifies malicious applications or hacked websites and alerts the users to protect devices immediately. Windows Hello for Business has been added with presence sensors to securely log in while the device is locked. This addition will provide safety, real-time cloud support via the cloud with remote help, especially for IT professionals.

How to install Windows 11 22H2

To install version 22H2, Windows 11 users can to do so by opening Windows Update in Settings and selecting Check for updates. If the device is eligible and the upgrade is ready, the option to download and install will appear. If your system has a software or hardware compatibility issue with Windows 11 22H2, the update will be automatically delayed until it is fixed.

You can also download and install the newest Windows version by using Windows 11 Media Creation Tool to create an installation media, which can be downloaded in the link below:

Click here to download Windows 11 Media Creation Tool