Microsoft has released emergency updates for the Windows Server versions as well as Windows 10 and Windows 11. Those updates have been released because of numerous bugs that appeared with the January 2022 updates. The first suggested solution to mitigate the problems was uninstalling the updates via the Command Prompt. Now, Windows desktop users and Windows Server admins can install the latest updates with the necessary fixes.

Fix for the Windows Server boot loop issue

After installing the January 2022 updates, the admins of the Windows Server versions have begun reporting several issues, such as domain controllers getting stuck in a boot loop. There are also reports about L2TP VPN connection issues, which also affected Windows desktop versions and Hyper-V problems and inaccessible ReFS volumes.

To fix those problems, the company has released an out-of-band update for Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 20H2, Windows Server 20H1, Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2016, and Windows Server 2012 R2. The company also released fixes for Windows 10 and Windows 11 for PC users.

The details of the Windows Server updates can be seen below:

Addresses a known issue that might cause IP Security (IPSEC) connections that contain a Vendor ID to fail. VPN connections using Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) or IP security Internet Key Exchange (IPSEC IKE) might also be affected.

Addresses a known issue that might cause Windows Servers to restart unexpectedly after installing the January 11, 2022 update on domain controllers (DCs).

Addresses an issue that prevents Active Directory (AD) attributes from being written properly during a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) modify operation when you make multiple attribute changes.

Addresses an issue that might prevent removable media that is formatted using the Resilient File System (ReFS) from mounting or might cause the removable media to mount in the RAW file format. This issue occurs after installing the January 11, 2022 Windows update.

Windows desktop versions have also got the updates with the details can be seen below:

Addresses a known issue that might cause IP Security (IPSEC) connections that contain a Vendor ID to fail. VPN connections using Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) or IP security Internet Key Exchange (IPSEC IKE) might also be affected.

Addresses an issue that might prevent removable media that is formatted using the Resilient File System (ReFS) from mounting or might cause the removable media to mount in the RAW file format. This issue occurs after installing the January 11, 2022 Windows update.

The fixes can be installed via either Microsoft Update Catalog (for older versions such as Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012) or the standard Windows Update interface as an optional update.

