Some Windows versions since this month’s Patch Tuesday have been haunted by numerous VPN issues, the fixes are on the way, Microsoft informed. They will most probably be delivered as part of July’s Patch Tuesday.

Latest Windows update previews fixes

Windows admins started facing problems (i.e., LLTP/SSTP VPN clients and RDP failing to connect) after installing the June Patch Tuesday updates that could only be fixed after completely removing the updates. In last week’s optional Windows cumulative update previews, the test patches were made available only to users of Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, and Windows 10, version 1809. The users with the latest versions of Windows 10, Windows 8.1, as well as those still supporting Windows 7 SP1, will have to hold back for July’s Patch Tuesday to have the issue restored. This includes some Windows Server users, as well. Microsoft said;

« We are presently investigating and will provide an update in an upcoming release. »

The company published some solutions as part of the known issue acceptance on the Windows health dashboard. They recommended to those that are unable to fix their systems right now, can use Microsoft’s workaround, which is disabling the NAT feature on RRAS servers for the time being.