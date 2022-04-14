Microsoft has released its regular Patch Tuesday updates for a variety of its products. Windows operating systems, its components such as Defender, and additional software like Office have all been patched. Those patches have fixed 100 bugs in addition to 128 security flaws that have been existing on the systems.

10 of 128 security flaws were rated as critical while the rest is almost full of moderate-severity flaws. One security flaw, which can be tracked by CVE-2022-24521, was allowing privilege elevation through Windows Common Log File System and had a CVSS score of 7.8. Another bug, CVE-2022-26804 was also allowing the same; but it existed in the Windows User Profile service, with a CVSS score of 7.0. 18 bugs related to Windows DNS Server were fixed and 17 of them were allowing remote code execution. Windows Print Spooler has also had 15 flaws allowing elevation of privilege.

This “Patch Tuesday” might be one of the last since Microsoft has announced that they are transitioning to Windows Autopatch, beginning with the Enterprise versions of the Windows operating system. The Office software will be patched through the new Autopatch system as well. This feature is expected to be deployed in June for Windows 10/11 Enterprise E3 licensed systems.