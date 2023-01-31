Windows Update started to automatically update devices running Windows 11, version 21H2 on January 26th.

Computers that have been running Windows 11 version 21H2 for the longest time have priority and will be forced to update sooner than others.

If Windows thinks there might be a problem with your device’s compatibility with the update, it might not install the update until the issue is fixed.

Windows 11 is the latest major release of Microsoft‘s Windows NT operating system, released in October 2021. It is a free upgrade for devices that meet the new Windows 11 system requirements. As usual, Windows 11 had some big updates along its journey, which some of the users did not update their systems yet.

Forced updates for Windows 11

On January 26th, Windows Update started to automatically update consumer and non-managed business devices running Windows 11, version 21H2 Home and Pro editions to Windows 11, version 22H2. The priority is the devices that have been running this version for the longest time.

As usual, Windows will let you choose an appropriate time for the update, but it is an automatic update regardless. Microsoft notes that if it detects that your device might have an issue, such as compatibility, it might put a safeguard hold in place. In this case, the update will not be installed automatically until the issue is resolved. Windows added:

« Since Windows 10, we have been helping Windows users stay up to date and secure with supported versions of Windows through automatic updates. We are utilizing this same approach for Windows 11 to help you stay protected and productive. »

You can click here to check current issues with Windows 11 version 22H2.