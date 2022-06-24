Microsoft will send reminders to Windows 8.1 users that support will end on January 10th, 2023. The software giant will begin sending notifications to Windows 8.1 devices next month, as a first reminder leading up to the January 2023 support discontinuance.

Retiring on January 10th, 2023

There aren’t many Windows users still running Windows 8.1 currently. But those who still run Windows 8.1 will start receiving notifications about the support ending on January 10, 2023, Microsoft said. Microsoft had used such reminders in the past when trying to get users on older versions of Windows to upgrade to more latest supported versions.

Windows 8.1 was a release of the Windows NT operating system developed by Microsoft. It became manufacturing on August 27, 2013, and was broadly released for retail sale on October 17, 2013, about a year after the retail release of its predecessor.

Microsoft does not have a plan to provide Extended Security Updates for Windows 8.1 as the company had done for Windows 7. So, there will be no chance to continue to get security updates for Windows 8.1 after January 10, 2023. Microsoft is encouraging users on Windows 8.1 to switch to Windows 11 with the recommendation to move to a PC that can run Windows 11. The software company has set up a guidance page related to the discontinuation of Windows 8.1 on their website.