The Microsoft-backed open-source software PowerToys has a new version now. With the most recent update, PowerToys has reached to 0.58.0 version. This release does not include any new features or subfeatures; it rather focuses on minor fixes, ARM64 development, and upgrading to new dependencies.

Updating the dependencies

The new release removes the .NET Core 3.1 dependencies and utilizes .NET 6 to run. The settings of the software now run on WinUI 3 rather than XAML Islands while fixing many bugs related to it. Additionally, most of the work for running natively on ARM64 has been included in this release. WebBrowser control uses have been replaced by WebView 2 as well. The rest of the changes are mostly bug fixes and very minor improvements.

PowerToys is a very handy tool that provides some interesting features for the power users of Windows. While it is a Microsoft-backed project, the development goes on with community contributions. Some of the key features of PowerToys are ColorPicker, Always on Top, FancyZones, and PowerToys Run which accelerates your routines on Windows operating system.

Click here to download PowerToys 0.58.0 for Windows