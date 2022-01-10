PowerToys is a tool that brings additional features and shortcuts Windows operating system. While it is being distributed by Microsoft and it is released on the Microsoft Store, its development is going on with the contribution of Windows power users. It has some very cool features like direct color picking from anywhere on the screen and seeing its RGB or Hex values, without the need of bringing Paint or Photoshop up.

Everything can stay on top

The most recent version of PowerToys, which is 0.53.1, brings some productivity improvement features for the users. The Always on Top feature allows the users to set a specific window to stay always on top. This feature can find several use cases for work-related tasks, studying, or even gaming. The default shortcut of this feature is Win + CTRL + T and it can be changed on the PowerToys interface.

The other feature lets users open their favorite browser, and then the favorite search engine to search for something in a very quick way. The PowerToys Run is an optional tool that serves as both a traditional Run tool as well as an internal search engine of Windows. PowerToys Run can be reached with only pressing Alt + Space, as default. With the latest update of PowerToys, the users can now open the browser and search for something by just opening PowerToys and writing “?? something” in there. For example, if you want to search for Cloud7, you just press Alt + Space, then write ?? Cloud7. That’s all.

You can download Microsoft PowerToys by this link (Microsoft Store)

You can also download and install PowerToys using the command line below:

winget install Microsoft.PowerToys --source winget

