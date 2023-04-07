Microsoft has reminded the users of Windows 10 21H2 that the operating system will no longer be supported starting on 13th June this year.

Windows 21H2 will no longer receive feature, security, improvement, or bug-fix updates, making it no longer safe to use.

The end-of-service announcement includes Home, Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstations editions of Windows 10 21H2.

While Microsoft continues to support Windows 10 and Windows 11, the support for their versions comes to an end when they reach EOS (end-of-service) state. Now, Microsoft reminds its users that Windows 10 21H2 version will no longer be supported on June 13 this year.

They will not be safe to use

The end-of-service reminder includes the following editions of Windows 10:

Windows 10 Home, version 21H2

Windows 10 Pro, version 21H2

Windows 10 Pro Education, version 21H2

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, version 21H2

Starting on June 13, 2023, those products will no longer receive security, feature, improvement, or bug-fix updates, which means they will not be safe to use.

« These editions will no longer receive security updates after June 13, 2023. Customers who contact Microsoft Support after this date will be directed to update their device to the latest version of Windows 10 or upgrade to Windows 11 to remain supported. »

Microsoft advises users to update their operating systems to the latest versions of Windows 10, currently 22H2, which became generally available through Windows Update in November last year.