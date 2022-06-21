There have been several reports that Windows 10 and Windows 11 installation tools are no longer available for download in Russia. These issues are thought to be related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian users are facing errors on Microsoft services

Russian state news agency Itartas reported on June 19, 2022, when they tried to install Windows 11 and Windows 10 from Microsoft’s website, got an error. The news of being unable to download Windows 10 and 11 quickly spread on Twitter and several accounts reported the issue. Russian users who attempted to download the Windows 10 Update Assistant, the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool, and the Windows 11 Installation Assistant, faced a message stating, “404 – File or Directory not found.”

TASS is reporting that Russians can't download Windows 10 and Windows 11 anymore from Microsoft servers. Can someone confirm? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZBp18KDOfk — Catalin Cimpanu (@campuscodi) June 19, 2022

Though, they informed that when they tried downloading over VPN servers outside of the country, they were able to install the files from Microsoft. Russia’s Roskomsvoboda reported this week that while the government has restricted the usage of VPN services in the country, they will not punish users of VPN services as well as those who use them. However, they do not welcome the use of such applications and are against the use of VPNs. Maksut Shadayev, head of the Ministry of Digital Development, said in an interview with RBC:

« There will be absolutely no penalties for users. We are against it. Therefore, those who really need it will have such an opportunity, and will continue to have it, and will keep it. But, of course, this contradicts the policy of the state, when in principle they restrict access to some resources. I think it’s a reasonable compromise. »

Even though the new cases are not associated directly, Microsoft had stopped new sales in Russia since March of this year because of its Ukraine invasion. It is not certain for these issues whether they are technical errors or technology company is deliberately blocking downloads in Russia.

Microsoft has not made a statement about the downloading issues that users face in Russia yet.