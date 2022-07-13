Microsoft warned customers that Windows Server, version 20H2 will be reaching its End of Service (EOS) next month, on August 9.

Released on October 20, 2020, this Semi-Annual Channel release of the Windows Server version will not receive security/non-security updates after the EOS date is reached.

Microsoft recommended its customers move to the latest version of Windows Server.

In a recent support article, giant IT company Microsoft has notified its customers who use Windows server, version 20H2 about the end of service date of August 9, 2022. The company had already reminded this phase in an announcement last May and informed that Windows Server moves the server to the Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) as its primary release channel.

Switch to the latest version of Windows Servers

Windows Server, version 20H2 was released on 20th October 2022, and will reach the end of service on August 9, 2022. Once the EOS date is reached, it will not be supported with security/non-security updates that contain protection from the latest security threats. That will eventually make the operating system vulnerable to attacks. Therefore it is very important to switch it to a server with protection. The company advises its current customer who uses version 20H2 to upgrade to the latest version of Windows Server. Microsoft said in the article;

« To continue receiving security and quality updates, Microsoft recommends updating to the latest version of Windows Server. »

In May note, the company advised Customers using Windows Server SAC to move to Azure Stack HCI. Alternatively, customers may use the Long-Term Servicing Channel of Windows Server.

Microsoft Windows Server LTSC (Long-Term Servicing Channel) is a servicing option for Microsoft’s server operating system. Feature updates are offered in LTSC releases every 2–3 years and 5 years of mainstream support in addition to 5 years of extended support with security patches. Most of the features introduced in this Semi-Annual Channel channel have already been assembled into the next LTSC release of Windows Server (i.e., Windows Server 2022). However, switching from Semi-Auto Channel to Long-Term Servicing Channel requires a clean installation.

Microsoft notes that they will continue to service the following editions: Windows 10 Enterprise and Education, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session, and Windows 10 on Surface Hub.