The software giant, Microsoft, has announced the new Preview version for its Windows Server operating system. Windows Server Preview 25099 contains the desktop experience as well as Server Core installation options for both Datacenter and Standard editions. In its announcement, Mary Hoffman from Microsoft has also asked for referring to the new version as VNext rather than Windows Server 2022.

No changelog provided

A specific registration is required to access the Insider Preview versions of Windows OS editions

Microsoft has not provided a changelog with the release of the Windows Server Preview Build 25099, so the exact changes are currently unclear. The company also encourages the Preview users to try Windows Server Vnext Datacenter: Azure Edition Build 25099 on the VNext Preview. The only known issue of the Windows Server Preview Build 25099 was booting issues for Gen 2 VMs, which currently seem to be resolved.

To download and use the latest Preview version for Windows Server, users need to be registered to Windows Server Insider Preview. After the registration, you can simply follow the link below to download a suitable ISO file for the target system:

Click here to download Windows Server Preview Build 25099