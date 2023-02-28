While some browsers, such as Chrome, Opera, and Firefox, allow users to use the popular and convenient “paste as plain text” capability, it was not feasible on Windows.

In these programs, users can use the key CTRL + SHIFT + V to paste anything they have copied without any styles, but with the help of PowerToys, it might soon be feasible on Windows as well.

While it is unknown when this feature will be available, if it is being openly disclosed, it should be soon.

While users can use the very popular and convenient “paste as plain text” feature on some browsers like Chrome, Opera, Firefox, and more, it was not possible on Windows. Users can use the shortcut CTRL + SHIFT + V to paste whatever they have copied without any styles in these programs.

The new feature is on the way

With the help of Microsoft PowerToys, power users may fine-tune and optimize their Windows experience for increased productivity and customization. PowerToys is an open-source software developed by Microsoft developers, enabling some crucial features in the Windows operating system.

While PowerToys has a lot to offer, “paste as plain text” has always been needed. While when this feature will come out is not known, it should be soon if it is being openly shared.

carlos-zamora on GitHub said:

« This is heavily based on the work done for the “Text Extractor” module then ripping out anything that may be unnecessary. The same KeyboardMonitor is implemented and used. The interesting logic really falls inside the KeyboardMonitor as that is where the clipboard is opened/read/modified, then a ctrl+v input sequence is injected. The default key binding for this will be ctrl+win+v. »

How to get PowerToys

You can get PowerToys for free from the Microsoft Store.

While waiting for the “paste as plain text” feature, you can check out the most recent how-to piece on how to create custom snap window layouts on Windows.

What else can you do with PowerToys?

Always on Top

With a simple key shortcut Win+Ctrl+T, you can pin windows on top of other windows.

Color Picker

ColorPicker is a system-wide color selection utility that may be accessed by pressing Win+Shift+C. Colors can be selected from any currently running application, and the picker will automatically copy the color to your clipboard in a predefined format.

File Locksmith

When you cannot end a process because “something else is currently using it”, file locksmith is the way to go. File Locksmith allows you to see which files are being used and by which processes. In File Explorer, right-click on one or more selected files and select “What’s utilizing this file?” from the menu.

and more.